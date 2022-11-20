All Up a Tree

Not Available

Animation featuring Jerry the Troublesome Tyke - a cartoon dog. A cartoon curtain rises. A U.I.C. production. Intertitle reads: "Dead Men tell no tales - but these speak for themselves!" Illustration shows some beer bottles on the ground. We see Jerry standing beside the bottles pouring himself a beer. He is standing beside the clubhouse of a golf course drinking the beer of another golfer who is having a snooze. This film seems to follow on from the other Jerry film called: "Jerry the Troublesome Tyke - Golf."