Alla Alskar Langben

It's nonstop laughs as Goofy, the world's wackiest hound dog, returns in a hilarious collection of his greatest cartoon shorts. The whole family will enjoy Goofy's patented brand of comedy chaos.Travel to the circus as Goofy matches wits with Delores the elephant (guess who wins?) in "The Big Wash," and laugh out loud when the loveable loser leaves his house in shambles after helping out with the household chores in "Father's Day Off." You'll love every minute of Goofy's outrageous antics in this delightful collection, overflowing with the magic of Disney animation.