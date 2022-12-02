Allá en el trapiche

Not Available

Musical comedy that tells the story of Dora, the daughter of the owner of the El Trapiche ranch. Destined to marry the heir of another nearby farm, she asks to travel to the United States. There she meets her countryman Leonardo, with whom she has a torrid affair. They return to their land and although the official groom providentially does not appear, things are not easy. Dorita's father had to mortgage the farm to pay for the girl's trip and now he has to pay it. One of the collectors is the object of all kinds of attentions to being mistaken for the first suitor. The entanglement is total, there, in el trapiche, the sugar mill.