Alla vilda – En film om Birgitta Stenberg

At 18, right after the Second World War, Birgitta Stenberg bought a one-way ticket to Europe. Far from Sweden, she plunges into a wild life with bohemians from around the world. She falls in love, gets exploited, takes drugs, and exploits others. Her life is forever shaped by these years and these people. A life on the fringe. In The Wild Ones she travels to places like New York, Paris and Rome, returning to former lovers of both sexes. They face their choices and the consequences. Was it truly free to live like that? Was it worth it?