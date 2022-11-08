Allah-Rakha

Not Available

Karim Khan is employed as driver for a gangster named Don, who has an accident with his car, and asks Karim to take the blame for it for a hefty sum of cash, which Karim does so, and is imprisoned. But Don does not fulfill his promise, and as a result, Karim's wife, Razia, and new-born son are left destitute. Razia complains to Police Inspector Anwar, who arrests Don and holds him in prison, pending his trial in court. When Anwar finds out that his new-born son, Iqbal, is in need of a pace-maker, which he is unable to afford, he makes a compromise with Don, who lets him have one. Iqbal undergoes surgery and a pace-maker number 786, considered lucky in Islamic faith, is attached to his tiny heart.