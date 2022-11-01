Allari Bullodu

Not Available

Madhava Rao (Vizag Prasad) is a big businessman and his competitor Saxena (Satya Prakash) is a crook. When Madhav Rao meets with an accident, his daughter Trisha (Trisha) takes over the company. Raju (Nitin) comes from nowhere to help Trisha. Trisha appoints Raju as general manager. Trisha has an inseparable younger sister called Usha (Rathi). Due to certain circumstances, Raju forces himself to disguise as Balu and Usha falls in love with Balu. As the confusion about mixed identities continue, Munna - another look alike of Raju - comes from Mumbai. Munna is a right hand of Karim Lala (Saurabh Shukla) - a Mumbai underworld don. The rest of the story is all about what happens when Munna try to destroy the family which Raju intend to save!