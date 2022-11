Not Available

Allari Krishnaiah or Allari Krishnayya (transl. Naughty Krishnaiah) is a 1987 Telugu film produced by C. H. Satyanarayana and S. Bhaskar under the Vanitha Arts banner and directed by Nandamuri Ramesh. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bhanupriya play the lead roles with music composed by Chakravarthy