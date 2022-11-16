Allari Priyudu

Not Available

Kavita and Lalita are dearest friends. They've been living together ever since Lalita's father died while trying to save Kavita from being crushed by a machine on a construction site. Lalita has been secretly writing poems to thrill her family and especially Kavita. Meanwhile, Raja is a lower-class musician who stays in a rental house along with his friends with a band owned by Babu Mohan. He lies to his grandmother saying he has a big job, but he believes that one day his band will become popular. He one day comes across one of Lalita's poems and falls in love with her. He writes a letter to Lalita stating how beautiful her poem was, she too falls for him after reading it. They both write letters to each other expressing their loving feelings.