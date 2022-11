Not Available

Allaudinaum Arputha Vilakkum is a 1979 Tamil/Malayalam bilingual film directed by I. V. Sasi. It has Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, with Sripriya and Jayabharathi playing their love interests. The film was dubbed into Telugu as Allauddin Adbutha Deepam and into Hindi as Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp.