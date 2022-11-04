Alle Jahre wieder

Not Available

A man returns every year to visit his estranged family and friends in this drama dripping with biting social commentary. His 40-year-old buddies are part of the nouveau riche who consider themselves elite and are content to sandbag it at work. Teutonic sentimentality is lampooned, and the narrow minded are held up to ridicule. Some fine performances outweigh the passages of unintentional humor in this second film from director Ulrich Schamoni.