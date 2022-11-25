Alle Lieben Schmidt

Not Available

Is a documentary movie about a remarkable person, Bruno Schmidt, 51 years old and a passionate bicyclist, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - an un-curable disease. Bruno got the diagnosis ALS in December 2014 and has one remaining big dream: a bicycle tour through Germany to encourage others with the disease, and to drive the awareness for ALS. Every day, Bruno is faced with bringing home to his wife and daughter the mere fact what ALS will do to him; straight down the line, mercilessly, raw and emotional. Nevertheless, he always looks on the bright side of things, not least due to the fantastic people he encounters on his journey.