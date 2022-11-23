Alleen op de wereld

Not Available

Remi (played by Julian Ras) is a foundling, but apart from that he's just a normal boy, who lives an ordinary life together with Betty Barbarin, the mother who found him. Untill his eleventh birthday, when a big truck stops at their door and Betty's husband returns home after many years. Jerome thinks it's too much, two men under one roof. He takes Remi with him in his truck and abondons him at a gasstation.There Remi is found for the second time in his life. He travels with Vitalis and his animals in their old van. This is the beginning of an adventurous journey in which Remi makes and loses friends and through all the ups and downs finally finds his happiness.