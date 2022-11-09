Alles Chefsache!

Not Available

For decades, "Soups Hansen" was on everyone's lips, but now threatens the old-established operation of the end. The reasons for the decline are homemade: in modern times the tastes have changed, the soup of the idiosyncratic manufacturer unfortunately not. The bank wants to save the traditional house, but the new loan is subject to one condition: company boss Theo Hansen must hand over the business to his son, who now cooks his own soup ... Edzard Onneken staged this comedy with Günther Maria Halmer in the role of aging patriarch who can not let go.