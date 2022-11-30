Alles Glück dieser Erde

Not Available

To their big surprise, the capable waitress Gundula Kirchner receives from the estate owner Xaver Schönborn the offer to manage his stud as managing director. Gundula, who has some qualifications, seizes the opportunity and has the business under control after only a short time. But Xavers spoiled daughter Helen and especially the ambitious, but incompetent son-in-law René try by all means to drive the dedicated Gundula from the court. No one, least of all Gundula herself, suspects that Xaver is really her father.