Sofia is a shy and introverted teenager who practice fencing in a small club of her city. She is experiencing a substantial fascination for Trine, the best fencer of her team, but she just doesn’t know what to do about it. When she learns that her idol has been selected to train in the prestigious club of Heidenhein, Sofia is devastated. She must now force her destiny in one evening if she doesn’t want to feel remorse.