Not Available

This film, made from the rhythms of the flow of colored fluids, reminds us of magmatic outpouring as well as continental drift. We witness the formation and unfolding of a world whose impulses seem unpredictable because they are made up of chain reactions - what scientists call "sensitivity to initial conditions", which is the basis of chaos theory. The film is built in three parts that follow a montage plan by color, successively: black - red - blue - yellow - white. The choice of primary colors, which conditions a large part of the work of Frederic Grandpré.