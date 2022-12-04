This film, made from the rhythms of the flow of colored fluids, reminds us of magmatic outpouring as well as continental drift. We witness the formation and unfolding of a world whose impulses seem unpredictable because they are made up of chain reactions - what scientists call "sensitivity to initial conditions", which is the basis of chaos theory. The film is built in three parts that follow a montage plan by color, successively: black - red - blue - yellow - white. The choice of primary colors, which conditions a large part of the work of Frederic Grandpré.
