A mystic is murdered by three of his disciples because they want to learn the skills he picked up from his mentor; a wizard named Resi Tunggal Manik. They reach Resi Tunggal Manik's hideaway, rape his wife and then throw his daughter Dewi in a river. An alligator catches the girl and she's brought to the kingdom at the bottom of the sea ruled by the Alligator Queen. Once a grown Dewi (who has revenge on her mind) and the Alligator Queen see handsome young Linggar (who's actually Dewi's brother!) a power struggle erupts.