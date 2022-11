Not Available

This surrealistic, documentary-like grotesque film that is full of gags shows us around a factory in the seventies in Hungary. In the outskirts factory of Kőbánya workers celebrate the foundation members and want to present the oldest member, Uncle Benda, now a pensioner, with a golden ring. His grandson, Merkovics Karcsi, an industrial apprentice, is in love with the foreman's daughter.