Not Available

Alléluia

  • Horror
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

One Eyed

Michel, a murderous womanizer, meets introverted Gloria online and treats her to a whirlwind one-night-stand. Offering herself as an accomplice in his seductive crimes, the unhinged lovers embark on a deadly odyssey amplified by wild sex, unbridled jealousy, and passionate forays into the dark arts. This smart and gory shocker breathes new life into the lovesick horror genre to serve up a chilling tale of white-hot desperation and terrifying devotion.

Cast

Laurent LucasMichel
Lola DueñasGloria
Héléna NoguerraSolange
Stéphane BissotMadeleine
Édith Le MerdyMarguerite
Anne-Marie LoopGabriella

