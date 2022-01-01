Allman Brothers Band with Eric Clapton - Beacon Theatre, NYC (March 20, 2009)

Not Available

For years it had been a dream, the ultimate best scenario. What if Eric Clapton joined the ABB on stage to play some of the songs that Duane Allman played on Layla? With Derek Trucks recently touring with Clapton, and this year's Beacon run being dedicated to Duane, the buzz was even stronger than usual this year. Well, it is no longer just a fantasy, it really happened, and the results are beyond your wildest dreams! Speaking of which, besides the Layla material, check out EC on "Dreams"! The highlight of the whole Beacon run might be this version of "Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?" with Derek and Eric pushing each other into the stratosphere during the outro jam. Every bit as good as it sounds on paper, and so are "Little Wing" and "Anyday" with Clapton. The "Layla" encore belongs in a category of its own, with some of Derek's most sublime work on slide.