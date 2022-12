Not Available

"In my soul is encased a dove." Ballad Rock Song of seeking and searching by the psychedelic progressive band Alloy Dream. 3d sculpture art of an angel torso, for they not have the same sense, swims in fluid abstract fashion to swirling color delivering both beauty of sight and sound. Alloy Dream is Audioweapon and Rybird. A Rybird Music Production. Art and sculpture by Rybird