اللص الشريف

"Ismael" (Ismael Yassin) Wheelsy wants to marry "Fathia" (Shadia) and compete in it (Abdel Moneim Ismail), which is accepted by her father, but "Fathia" love "Ismail" and refuses to marry any other, which leads to her father To the house of her aunt to keep her away from "Ishmael" and avoid any problems that may affect the completion of her marriage (Abdel Moneim Ismail) and when he goes "Ismail" to search for "Fathia" exposed to a serious gang leader, "Jasser" very similar to him and wanted to be arrested, the question is what will happen On that.