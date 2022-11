Not Available

'A young man married is a man that's marred.' All’s Well That Ends Well grinds the romantic against the realistic at every turn and brilliantly reverses all the usual expectations of Shakespearean comedy. And some of Shakespeare’s most inventive language gives life to not just his single-minded heroine and her churlish lover, but a fantastic cast of frauds, cynics, sentimentalists and buffoons. This was the first production of All’s Well That Ends Well at the Globe.