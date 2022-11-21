Alma & King Noah's Court

Not Available

In this fun and moving retelling of a treasured scripture story, a modern-day girl named Amelia learns a valuable lesson on integrity through the courage of Alma. When Amelia is teased because her family is taking the missionary discussions, she learns from Alma – as he defends Abinadi against King Noah – to have the faith to stand up for what is right. In this story, Alma (Dallyn Vail Bayles) is faced with the decision of approaching King Noah (Frank Gerrish) and his wicked priests, or risking his live by standing up for the prophet Abinadi (Ken Eklof). Also starring Michael Birkeland and Brad Warwood, Alma and King Noah’s Court is the fourth episode in the Liken series.