Not Available

Alma Mía

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The lives of Alma (Araceli Gonzalez) and Leo (Pablo Echarri) did not seem destined to cross. She, a baker in the mouth, with her ​​family and her boyfriend Mario since adolescence. The, an architect with secure wedding date with Valeria. One night, fate brought them together and this unexpected encounter will not go unnoticed. Both Alma and Leo not be fidgety to what happens between them.

Cast

Araceli GonzálezAlma
Pablo Echarri
Diego Peretti
Valeria BertuccelliFanny
Rita CorteseTita
Antonella CostaMicaela

View Full Cast >

Images