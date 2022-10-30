Not Available

The lives of Alma (Araceli Gonzalez) and Leo (Pablo Echarri) did not seem destined to cross. She, a baker in the mouth, with her ​​family and her boyfriend Mario since adolescence. The, an architect with secure wedding date with Valeria. One night, fate brought them together and this unexpected encounter will not go unnoticed. Both Alma and Leo not be fidgety to what happens between them.