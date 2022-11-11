المعلم بلبل

Not Available

In a comical atmosphere, one of the film directors tries to find help in order to resume his film. However, the heroine of the film decides to marry and to retire the entire artistic field, which leads the director to search for an alternative actress to meet a cafe owner known as the teacher Bulbul. The heroine is very much like that, and the director uses this similarity to continue working on his film, but it does not work out well after the return of the married actress from the honeymoon.