The story revolves around Ahmed, a zoo employee, who is located at the top of his ladder and is taken to the hospital. After his treatment, he accuses his neighbor of causing him and causing him to fall. Consequently, he is arrested and brought to trial. To one of the biggest lawyers to defend his wife, her husband is still looking for any information about Ahmad through his surroundings, including one of his colleagues in the zoo who told him about a car accident Ahmed.