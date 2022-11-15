Almaz and Abdo El Hamouly

Not Available

Almaz is a simple peasant to one of the most famous singing stars during Khedive Ismail's reign. She gets introduced to the upper class by singing star Abdo El Hamouly, and eventually she grants the Khedive her voice as long as he stays away from her, and he, in return, approves her marriage from Abdo. After they get married, Abdo prevents Almaz from working as a singer, to the disappointment of the Khedive, and disputes arise between the palace and singers in general. Almaz then joins a popular patriotic movement, and a last confrontation with the Khedive is called for.