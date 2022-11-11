المفتش العام

Not Available

The story revolves around the mayor of Morschi married to a dancer whose son was born from his first wife. The mayor exploits the peasantry to achieve his personal ambitions and goals without paying attention to them. After a period, the mayor knows that someone from the ministry will search him, The mayor believes that one of them is the inspector-general of the ministry and approaches him, exploiting the other person to deceive the mayor with his friend and asking him for many bribes.