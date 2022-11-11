Almighty House

Not Available

The money worshipper Wan Jincheng runs a mysterious master house in Las Vegas. Legend has it that he possesses the psychic scepter of the Indian family from ancient times and has the ability to control the heart. Financial giant Shang Guanjing found Wan Jincheng and entrusted him to rescue Shen Xiaoyu, a daughter of the upstart who was under house arrest by the upstart Dong Geqiu. After Wan Jincheng rescued Shen Xiaoyu, he found that this rich lady was actually a wonderful girl and suffered from severe difficulty in choosing. The two accidentally triggered the soul scepter in the process of entanglement to lead to soul exchange.