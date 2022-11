Not Available

Mahmud Baleem, who controls the town, and Salim wanted to buy the share of his brother's widow Attiyat. Refuses to sell, and sympathizes with it (Mahmoud) against (Salim), who is subjected to an attempt to kill some of the people in his (Mahmud) with the Dalal in the parents. The son of Salim attacks Fatima, the daughter of Mahmud, and kills her. The brother of Atiyat is accused of committing the crime and demands justice and seeks justice for himself.