Not Available

Almost Big is an 2010 NZ Reality Mockumentary Film about a show called "Almost Big". The movie is hosted by Ashley Johnson who plays as Victoria Moore. She introduces the characers on the movie and plays clips while the film crew followed the characters around while they tried to prove they are famous. The Movie has clips of Onion eating and Gun Shooting aswell as a Bush Walk , Beer Drinking , Skating and Accent Talking and video footage from the film crew following the cast while they enjoyed their holidays for the movie.