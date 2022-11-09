Almost Ghosts

Not Available

Harley Russell, 73, lives only on the tips he receives at his wacky store at Erick (Oklahoma) with his Mediocre Music Maker show. Ángel Delgadillo, 91, the last barber of Seligman (Arizona), continues shaving drivers who go out of the interstate highway to visit his town. Lowell Davis, more than 80, is the first inhabitant of Red Oak II (Missouri), a ghost town which he rebuilt through the restoration of its old houses. Three stories of perseverance and overcoming in what was once the road that connected the United States from East to West. Three survivors that managed to save the most well-known route in America.