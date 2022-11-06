Not Available

Be captured by the Invisible. To ease the weight of their college workload, unsuspecting teenagers seize the opportunity to to turn their end-of-the-summer party into a sick house wrecking. What happens instead they will never forget. In a classic tale of one girl learning to break free of the past, Almost Invisible has captured the attention of Washington DC Mid-Atlantic teenagers and aspiring filmmakers alike. Seamless special effects, a haunting original soundtrack. Almost Invisible. It's almost here.