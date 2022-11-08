Almost Partners

Not Available

Molly McCue becomes bored with her quiet, suburban life and fantasizes about becoming a detective. She gets her chance when the urn containing the ashes of her recently departed grandfather is stolen. Molly joins forces with a reluctant New York City police detective who has been assigned to find the missing urn. The two are puzzled over finding a motive for the theft until their case collides with the biggest mystery under investigation in New York City at the time. In the end, a special friendship grows between the two mystery solvers.