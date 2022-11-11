Not Available

Almost Real: Connecting in a Wired World focuses on six people who’ve pushed internet relations to the extreme. From a cyber punk on an anti-aircraft rig in the middle of the English Channel and a former monk who believes in online communion, to a disillusioned eight-year-old boy who schools himself on the internet, and an American woman who finds the perfect “marriage” with a husband she never meets. Almost Real follows the stories of these solitary individuals as they reveal to us their lives and their identities, real and virtual.