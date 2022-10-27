1985

Almost You

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 1985

Studio

Almost You

Alex and Erica Boyer's marriage is in a crisis: job and wife bore Alex. When Erica has an accident that has her staying in a wheel chair for some time, it changes their life: Alex meets Erica's young therapy assistant Lisa and gets the idea that she'd be the end of his boredom and he could start over with her. However Lisa's boyfriend feels what's going on and isn't idle.

Cast

Brooke AdamsErica Boyer
Griffin DunneAlex Boyer
Karen YoungLisa Willoughby
Marty WattKevin Danzig
Christine EstabrookMaggie
Dana DelanySusan McCall

