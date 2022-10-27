Almost You

Alex and Erica Boyer's marriage is in a crisis: job and wife bore Alex. When Erica has an accident that has her staying in a wheel chair for some time, it changes their life: Alex meets Erica's young therapy assistant Lisa and gets the idea that she'd be the end of his boredom and he could start over with her. However Lisa's boyfriend feels what's going on and isn't idle.
|Brooke Adams
|Erica Boyer
|Griffin Dunne
|Alex Boyer
|Karen Young
|Lisa Willoughby
|Marty Watt
|Kevin Danzig
|Christine Estabrook
|Maggie
|Dana Delany
|Susan McCall
