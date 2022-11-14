Not Available

Albert is the story of a tiny Douglas fir tree named Albert who has big dreams of becoming Empire City's most famous Christmas tree. When the search for this year's tree is announced, Albert believes he has found his calling and hits the road with his two best friends, Maisie the persistently positive plam tree, and Gene the abrasive and blisteringly honest weed, to fulfill his destiny. With a few prickly situations along the way, and Cactus Pete out to stop him, Albert learns the true meaning of Christmas.