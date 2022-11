Not Available

The events of the film revolve around a group of lost youth who meet in drug abuse sessions, each of them has a story, but they share one event, which is the murder of one of their friends. The first (Ahmed) is sexually impotent, who believes that drugs can cure him, the second is the Bashkatib (Talaat) who has perverted in a court, and the third (Abbas) is unemployed who marries the wealthy café owner.