Madiha, after filing a lawsuit against her gambler husband, and after he stole his jewelry to spend on the tables, meets the owner of a computer company, the husband threatening his wife and stealing her furniture. Spouse dies in a collision. Madiha discovers that Salah loves her younger sister Rasha. The teacher, Hamouda, the husband of Salah’s sister, tries to establish a relationship with his wife, who has requested a divorce.