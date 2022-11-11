النيابة تطلب البراءة

Not Available

Ahmed enters the prosecutor's office in a conflict with his friend, Omar Raafat, the contractor who greets Ahmed's fiancee and conspires to break the engagement to marry her. Ahmed is severely traumatized, causing a personal injury in the morning to defend the law in the morning and turn in the evening to a criminal character named Prince, who assaults the law. The relationship between the contractor Raafat and his wife Naamat worsens after he discovered his intentions and seized his money but refuses to divorce her and resort to her former fiancé Ahmed to help her find that he needs help. When Ahmed is aware of the fact of his double personality, he speaks before the court to try the other criminal for acts he is not responsible for .