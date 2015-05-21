2015

Aloft

  • Drama

Release Date

May 21st, 2015

Studio

Buffalo Gal Pictures

Following a mother (Connelly) and her son (Murphy), we delve into a past marred by an accident that tears them apart. She will grow into being a renowned artist and healer, and he into his own as a peculiar falconer who bears the marks of a double absence. In the present, a young journalist (Mélanie Laurent) will bring about an encounter between the two that puts the very meaning of life and art into question, so that we may contemplate the possibility of living life to its fullest, despite the uncertainties littering our paths.

Cast

Jennifer ConnellyNana Kunning
Mélanie LaurentJannia Ressmore
Cillian MurphyIvan
William ShimellNewman
Zen McGrathYoung Ivan
Peter McRobbieIke

