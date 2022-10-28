Aloha Wanderwell Excerpts

Not Available

Aloha Wanderwell was a Canadian-American internationalist, explorer, author and filmmaker. While still a teenager, she joined an expedition to travel across the world by Ford Model T, driving through 43 countries in the 1920s. She was billed as "The World's Most Travelled Girl," recording her journeys on 35mm nitrate and 16mm film. Excerpts from the reels of films made by Aloha Wanderwell during her trips around the world. The reels were recently donated to the Academy and are (very) slowly being rearranged into her various films based on notes and records. The reels presented included excerpts from Car and Camera Around the World and To See the World by Car, plus Home Movie footage from the 1950s.