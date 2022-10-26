Not Available

Alone

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dedicate Ltd.

"ALONE" tells the story of Pim who moved from Thailand to Korea to escape the guilt of being the surviving half of a conjoined twin. Flashbacks to Pim's childhood show how the bittersweet relationship with her sister, and their commitment to stay together forever, transforms into a repressive bond that ultimately leads to a separation. After she returns to visit her dying mother, the spirit of her dead sister angrily thrusts herself into Pim's life.

Cast

Vittaya WasukraipaisanVee (as Withaya Wasukraipaisan)
Marsha WattanapanichPim / Ploy

