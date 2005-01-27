2005

Alone in the Dark

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 27th, 2005

Studio

Boll Kino Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

Edward Carnby is a private investigator specializing in unexplainable supernatural phenomena. His cases delve into the dark corners of the world, searching for truth in the occult remnants of ancient civilizations. Now, the greatest mystery of his past is about to become the most dangerous case he has ever faced.

Cast

Tara ReidAline Cedrac
Stephen DorffRichard Burke
Frank C. TurnerSam Fischer
Matthew WalkerProf. Lionel Hudgens
Will SandersonAgent Miles
Mark AchesonCaptain Chernick

