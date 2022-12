Not Available

Set in the 1970s and based on the book of the same name, “Alone in the Ocean” tells the story of Slava Kurilov, an oceanographer aboard a Soviet vessel plying the Philippine Sea who decides to leap overboard, only to learn that after a grave miscalculation he’s more than a hundred miles offshore. Kurilov spends the next three days at sea fighting for survival, determined to live his passion for the ocean, and to free himself from the oppression of Soviet life.