Alone in the T-Shirt Zone

Not Available

Michael Mikaele is a young man in a catatonic state living in a psychiatric ward where his doctor thinks her sympathies for him justify raping him. It's all part of his mad world, and we see what brought him there. He's an artist from a broken home, working for eight years at a job that he loathes, drawing pictures from sayings on sexually suggestive T-shirts. Mike's unsympathetic boss, Bill, plays bad motivational tapes over the P.A., makes Mike's girlfriend (another employee) handle him during office hours, which is espied by co-worker Joni, and refuses to let Mike have the rest of the day off even though he is clearly ill. He ties together T-shirts out the bathroom window to escape, and befriends a man, Rod, whom, unbeknownst to him, is his girlfriends father. He, however, hallucinates that the cinematographer is walking around the apartment in nothing but a towel...