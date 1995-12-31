1995

Ten-year-old Justin (Brady Bluhm) finds himself hitching a ride with two kidnappers when he climbs aboard the wrong van -- thinking it's his family's vehicle -- and gets separated from his parents. When the bumbling crooks hatch a plan to nab a business tycoon's daughter, Justin finds his only recourse is to save the girl while making his escape. Think of it as Home Alone … in the woods!