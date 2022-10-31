Alone in the Zone

Not Available

With a helmet-mounted video camera and one camera in-hand, Arkadiusz Podniesński travels alone through the restricted zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Abandoned towns and villages and the tragedy of hundreds of thousands of people are the most meaningful examples of careless handling of nuclear energy. The last failure in the nuclear power plant in Japan once again demonstrated that protections are never enough, because we are not able to anticipate every hazard that arises from natural disasters, unreliable technology or human error. If so, who will be next? Is it worth the risk?