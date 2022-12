Not Available

ALONE NO LOVE sheds light on child sex abuse in America. Through the work of the Chicago ChildrenaEU(tm)s Advocacy Center (CCAC), one of the nationaEU(tm)s largest and most progressive centers for sexually abused children, we can observe firsthand the challenging work of a multidisciplinary team of doctors, stateaEU(tm)s attorneys, police officers and social workers whose tireless efforts continue to provide refuge for sexually abused kids in Chicago.